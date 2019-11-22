Click to Skip Ad
NBC Buys CDC Drama ‘Epidemic’ From ‘The Librarian’ Creator

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Epidemic, a drama from David Titcher, creator of The Librarian franchise, Great Big Story, No Trace Camping (Room) and Universal TV.

Written by Titcher, Epidemic revolves around Nicole Summers and Daniel Golden, two superstar doctors within a special investigative division of the CDC who recruit the nation’s best medical students and travel the world solving diseases nobody can figure out.

Titcher executive produces with Courtney Coupe and Kristina Sorensen for Great Big Story along with No Trace Camping’s Jeff Arkuss, Jesse Shapira and David Gross. No Trace Camping’s Josh Phillips is a producer. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

Titcher is best known as creator The Librarian franchise, a series of adventure-fantasy movies starring Noah Wyle which aired on TNT. Titcher was a producer on The Librarians adventure drama series based on Titcher’s Librarian characters which aired for four seasons on TNT. He also co-created literary adventure drama series Houdini & Doyle, which aired for one season on Fox.

Indie production company No Trace Camping was behind the Oscar-nominated film Room. The company also produced the films Goon, The F Word and Goon: Last of the Enforcers.

