NBC Buys Video Store Comedy From Michael Diliberti & Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development The Last Video Store, a single-camera comedy from screenwriter Michael Diliberti (30 Minutes Or Less), NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen and his Cloud Nine Productions, and CBS Television Studios where Olsen and Cloud Nine are under a deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Diliberti, inspired by recent reporting on the world’s last Blockbuster Video store, the comedy revolves around Calvin, who returns home to run the last video rental store of a once major franchise with his estranged best friend. Calvin reconnects with his youth and past as he and his employees attempt to navigate life through their love and knowledge of movies.

Diliberti executive produces with Bryan Haas. Cloud Nine’s Olsen and Kate Schumaecker also executive produce, with John Will producing. CBS TV Studios and Cloud Nine co-produce.

Diliberti’s screenwriting credits include 30 Minutes Or Less, starring Danny McBride, Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Pena, and Aziz Ansari, produced by Ben Stiller for Sony/Columbia. Most recently, he sold an action/comedy feature pitch to Netflix, which he will write as a starring vehicle for Glen Powell (Set It Up) and Jay Ellis (Insecure).

Olsen is currently in his 11th season portraying Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles. Olsen’s Cloud Nine received a series order from Hulu for Woke, a comedy about an African American cartoonist’s identity journey, starring Lamorne Morris (New Girl) and Blake Anderson (Workaholics). Under his first-look deal with CBS Television Studios, Olsen recently sold crime drama Cascadia to CBS.

Diliberti is repped by Brian Levy at Pulse Films and attorney David Krintzman at Morris Yorn. Olsen is repped by UTA, Ellen Meyer Management and Hansen Jacobson.