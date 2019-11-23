NBC Buys Relationship Comedy ‘Falling/Apart’ From Seth Gordon & Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Falling/Apart, a single-camera comedy from writer Steve Basilone (The Goldbergs), Seth Gordon, who is set to direct, Gordon’s Exhibit A and Sony Pictures TV where the company is based.

The news comes on the heels of the launch of Apple TV+’s new Ron Moore sci-fi series For All Mankind, from Sony TV, which Gordon executive produced, in addition to directing the pilot and second episode.

Written by Basilone, Falling/Apart is a time-bending comedy that concurrently explores the beginning and the end of a romantic relationship.

Basilone executive produces with Gordon and Julia Gunn for Exhibit A, which co-produces with Sony TV.

Basilone worked on seasons 2-6 of The Goldbergs, most recently as co-executive producer. His other writing credits include Community and Happy Endings.

Gordon is coming off a strong 2018-19 development season, with both of Exhibit A’s pilots picked up to series, comedy United We Fall at ABC and drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (fka Lincoln), at NBC, which Gordon directed. He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.