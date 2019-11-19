NBC Buys Couples Comedy ‘Private Dickersons’ From David Young & Fulwell 73

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Private Dickersons, a single-camera couples comedy from writer David Young (Carpool Karaoke), Late Late Show with James Corden and Carpool Karaoke producer Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios, where Fulwell 73 is under a deal.

Written by Young, in Private Dickersons, in order to inject some excitement and spontaneity back into their marriage, a bored couple who spends every night watching true-crime shows such as Dateline NBC and 48 Hours decide to take matters into their own hands and try solving local unsolved crimes.

Young executive produces with James Corden, Ben Winston and Jeff Grosvenor for Fulwell 73, which is producing. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Young is the head writer and Co-Executive Producer of the Emmy-winning series Carpool Karaoke for Apple, which is also produced by Fulwell 73. Young was also previously nominated for an Emmy for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was also a Co-EP on the Showtime series Just Another Immigrant. On the film side, Young co-wrote the spec Crime After Crime with Dan Gurewitch. The project sold to STX with Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz attached to star. Nick Stoller, Conor Welch, Barinholtz, and Dave Stassen will produce the film. Young is repped by Artists First and attorneys Fred Toczek and Dave Ryan from Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Fulwell 73 also has in development comedies The Three of Us and The Last Happy Couple and drama Soul Survivor at CBS, animated comedy Dead Henry at Fox and a nonfiction series for CBS All Access with celebrity medium Thomas John. It is expected to air later this year or early next year. Last season, the company produced the CBS comedy series Happy Together.