NBC Buys CIA Drama ‘Quantum Spy’ From Dave Kalstein, Boies/Schiller, Flame Ventures & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Quantum Spy, based on David Ignatius’ CIA thriller novel The Quantum Spy, from writer Dave Kalstein (Treadstone), Boies/Schiller Film Group, Tony Krantz’s Flame Ventures, Anonymous Content and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Adapted by Kalstein, Quantum Spy is a thriller centered around Harris Chang, a newly promoted Chinese-American CIA officer. After America’s top-secret quantum research lab is compromised, he’s tasked with finding the traitor and ends up in the middle of a global conspiracy that leads him to uncover dark secrets from his own past.

Kalstein executive produces alongside BSFG President Zack Schiller and BSFG co-founder David Boies, Anonymous Content’s Alex Goldstone (Apple TV+’s Dickinson) and Flame Ventures’ Krantz. Ignatius will co-executive produce. Boies/Schiller Film Group, Flame Ventures, Anonymous Content co-produce. Universal TV is the studio.

Kalstein is a co-executive producer on Treadstone, set in the world of Jason Bourne, which is airing its first season on USA. Previously, he served as co-executive producer on Quantico and also on NCIS: Los Angeles. He is repped by Anonymous Content and attorney Jeff Endlich.

Since Boies/Schiller, co-founded by Schiller and attorney David Boies, has been behind such films as Jane Got A Gun, The Upside and Escape Plan. Upcoming movies include Countdown, The Starling, The Babysitter 2 and an action-comedy take on the long-running reality crime series Cops.

Ignatius is an award-winning Washington Post columnist who has covered international affairs and the CIA for more than 25 years. His other novels include Agents of Innocence, Body of Lies, and The Increment.

Anonymous Content’s TV slate includes Mr. Robot (USA Network), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), Homecoming (Amazon), Dickinson (Apple), and the upcoming Home Before Dark (Apple) and Defending Jacob (Apple).

Flame Ventures recently wrapped production on new Netflix series Wu Assassins. Next up is Dangerous Liaisons for Starz. Krantz is currently in pre-production on his next theatrical film, The Plumbers, which he wrote and will direct at the top of next year. Flame Ventures is repped by CAA and attorney Bianca Levin.