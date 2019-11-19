Natural History Docs ‘The Atlantic’ & ‘Elephant Hospital’ & Extinction Rebellion Film Lead Channel 5 Slate

Natural history documentaries about the Atlantic and an elephant hospital as well as a look inside lead the latest slate for Viacom’s UK network Channel 5.

The terrestrial broadcaster has ordered a slew of documentaries and history series to air in 2020.

The Atlantic is a four-part series co-produced by Endemol Shine-backed Tigress and Love Island co-producer Motion Content Group. The series, commissioned by Lucy Willis, explores the story of Europe’s Atlantic, from the deep water, to the shallow coast and the land that run along its fringes as well as the stormy seas and wildlife. Filmed over four seasons, it is exec produced by Duncan Chard and Emily Dalton for Tigress and Melanie Darlaston for Motion Content Group.

All3Media-backed Maverick Television and Motion Content Group are making two-part documentary Elephant Hospital. The series, commissioned by Leaving Neverland commissioner Daniel Pearl, explores Thailand’s largest hospital devoted solely to treating elephants, with 4,000 captive in the country. From deadly viruses to treating cuts and parasites, the facility also teaches baby elephants new commands and even turns elephant poo into fertiliser. Executive producer is Simon Knight for Maverick and Motion’s Darlaston.

ITN Productions, producer of Netflix’s Drug Lords, is making A Year in the Forest. The series, commissioned by Guy Davies, takes audiences inside England’s vast and varied forest, Kielder Forest, Northumberland. It features red squirrels, roe deer, pipistrelle bats, otters and ospreys. Executive producers are Will Smith and Andy Dunn for ITN Productions.

Inside Extinction Rebellion (w/t) is a one-off doc from Keo Films that looks at the environmental group. Commissioned by Davies, the film will follow XR over one month as they attempt to stage the largest climate change protests yet. Executive producer is Will Anderson.

Former British politician Michael Portillo returns to C5 in Empire with Michael Portillo. The four-part series from Transparent Television looks at the British empire, which once includes 400M people over five continents. Empire with Michael Portillo is executive produced by Jazz Gowans and Ruairi Fallon for Transparent Television.

C5’s history slate includes Anne Boleyn: Queen for 1,000 Days, a three-part series from All3Media’s Lion Television, which charts the arrest, trial and execution of Anne Boleyn in 1536 and how it played out in the Tudor age, and The Ganges with Anita Rani, a four-part series from Rare Television that sees Rani travels the land of her grandparents to explore its history as seen from the banks of the waterway.

Banijay’s RDF is making My New Greek Life, in association with content funder Krempelwood, an observational documentary series that follows Brits from all walks of life as they chase their dreams, pack up for good and move to Greece to embark on their dream life. Rich Holiday Poor Holiday, from Emporium Productions and Hat Trick is a four-part series that gives two families, one from the top 10% of the income spectrum and the other from the bottom 10%, the chance to swap the holiday they would normally take for one they would never consider. Trident is a one-off doc from Artlab Films that features access to one of Britain’s top secret Trident nuclear submarines as it prepares to go on patrol as the British deterrent. Finally, Alex Polizzi’s Hotel is a two-parter from ITV’s Twofour that sees Polizzi start her own hotel venture after ten years spent critiquing, tackling and fixing some of Britain’s worst hotels.