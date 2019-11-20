National Wrestling Alliance Owned By Billy Corgan Sees Commentator Resign For Racist Remark

Color commentator Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) after making racist remarks on a YouTube show.

Cornette was working on Nov 19 for the YouTube wrestling show NWA Powerrr when he made a comment concerning wrestler Trevor Murdoch. He said Murdoch “is the only man I’ve ever known that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!”

Viewers were immediately outraged, and the NWA pulled the episode and edited out the comment. It issued a statement today on the matter.

“Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance. To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we’ve established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward. We sincerely regret our failure in this regard.”

Related Story Alexander Vindman's Attorney Calls On Fox News To Retract Guest's 'Espionage' Claim

Cornette himself tweeted as the announcement went live. “Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately? This coming Friday’s Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity.”

The current controversy is not the first involving the 58-year-old Cornette. He has been criticized for past comments that offended certain audiences, both within wrestling and outside of it. He has worked as an author, podcaster, agent, booker, color commentator, manager, promoter, trainer and occasional wrestler during his long career.

The National Wrestling Alliance is owned by Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Billy Corgan. His Lightning One purchased the NWA on October 1, 2017. The NWA began its first YouTube series that month. Its NWA Powerrr series debuted last month