Natasha Liu Bordizzo Joins Christoph Waltz And Liam Hemsworth In Quibi Action Thriller

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is set to star alongside Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth in a yet-to-be-titled action-thriller at Quibi from Scorpion creator Nick Santora.

In the series, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Waltz will play a character named Miles Sellers. Details about Bordizzo’s character are being kept under wraps.

The untitled series comes from Santora, producer Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios. Santora will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will helm and also executive produce.

Bordizzo was recently cast in the Amazon thriller Voyeurs opposite Ben Hardy, Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith. She can currently be seen in the Netflix series The Society which was renewed for a second season. Her other credits include the 2016 remake of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as well as the film Hotel Mumbai.

She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, & Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman