Nancy Grace Joins Fox Nation Streaming Service

Nancy Grace is teaming up with Fox News subscription streaming service, Fox Nation.

The longtime legal analyst and former Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor is set to bring her SIRIUS XM show, Crime Stories to the platform.

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace will debut in January and stream five days a week on Fox Nation.

“I’m so thrilled Crime Stories will now be featured on Fox Nation!” Grace said in a statement on her website, CrimeOnline. “Helping to solve unsolved homicides and heating up cold cases will now extend to viewers at Fox Nation. I’m proud our new partner believes in our mission to always, in every way, seek justice.”

Over the years, Grace has hosted a string of legal shows, including Trial Heat and Closing Arguments on Court TV. In 2005, she began hosting a legal analysis program Nancy Grace on CNN Headline News (now HLN). The series ran for 11 years before ending in 2016.

