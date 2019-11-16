Myles Garrett/Mason Rudolph NFL Fight Draws Comment From Samuel L. Jackson, Drew Carey

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with his own helmet during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

NFL commentators and various sports reporters have all weighed in on the fight between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The brawl at the end of the game included Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and slamming him in the head with it, a blow that caused the NFL to suspend him for an indeterminate period. The longest suspension in league history lasted 12 games, and Garrett may be in line to extend that record.

But there’s been a few other football fans weighing in on the incident, including Samuel L. Jackson, Drew Carey and O.J. Simpson.

Some of the online reactions from film and TV personalities:

“Cowardly & BushLeague” from the dude that started it?? Really?? & did he say “Bitch” while trying to get up? 3 Steelers 1 Brown, QB being Aggro….played badly, fought worse! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 15, 2019

So….a QB forgot he was…QB & got jacked with his own helmet cause he couldn’t get the other guys’ helmet off… I wonder what & who the commentator thought was Barbaric? #rhetoricalquestionfornoparticularreason — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 15, 2019

My satellites are telling me this is why Miles Garrett got medieval on your ass Mason! You ain’t slick! Not going to let them demonize my D-Line brethren Garrett without a balanced conversation! 💯 Now, can someone please justify these pics to me? 🥜 #dontstartnonewontbenone pic.twitter.com/MiA2oRyzxD — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) November 15, 2019