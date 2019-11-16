Myles Garrett/Mason Rudolph NFL Fight Draws Comment From Samuel L. Jackson, Drew Carey

NFL commentators and various sports reporters have all weighed in on the Thursday Night Football fight between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
The brawl at the end of the game included Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and slamming him in the head with it, a blow that caused the NFL to suspend him for an indeterminate period. The longest suspension in league history lasted 12 games, and Garrett may be in line to extend that record.
But there’s been a few other football fans weighing in on the incident, including Samuel L. Jackson, Drew Carey and O.J. Simpson.
Some of the online reactions from film and TV personalities:
