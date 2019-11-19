MTV Launches “+1theVote Campaign” Ahead Of 2020 Election

With the 2020 election right around the corner, MTV is launching the “+1theVote Campaign” ahead of what many are touting as one of the most important elections of our time. The year-long initiative will target first-time voters to take part in the election and to help make voting a part of their personal identity and an experience to be shared with friends (hence the “+1)

The new initiative comes after MTV’s successful 2018 midterm as it sets its sights on the 60% of eligible voters who have never been invited to register. This will also be the first national effort to open new polling sites on college campuses and in local communities.

Looking to mobilize Gen Z and Millennials MTV will pull out all the stops to encourage young people to get out and vote via linear, digital, social and live events. The “+1theVote Campaign” will stress the importance in voting and reduce barriers to vote through with the following programs:

+1 AMBASSADORS: MTV will partner with artists and influencers who will be voting in their first Presidential election to inspire their fans to register and vote, including PRETTYMUCH, Polo G, Why Don’t We, Yvng Swag, and AJ Mitchell.

+1 THE SHOWS: Together with leading civic engagement experts, MTV has developed a first-of-its-kind workshop to support content creators in effectively integrating voting messages into their programming. MTV is working with Creative Artists Agency’s Foundation to make that training available across the industry.

+1 THE PROMS: In partnership with When We All Vote, Rent the Runway, artists, and other brands, MTV will sponsor high school proms hosting innovative registration drives as part of their big night.

+1 THE LINES: Through a partnership with HeadCount, MTV will register first-time voters in line across MTV’s wide footprint of events including the VMAs, Movie & TV Awards and SnowGlobe, a three-day music festival, as well as tapings of from Wild N’ Out to Singled Out.

+1 THE POLLS: In conjunction with the Alliance for Youth Organizing, Campus Vote Project, and Students Learn Students Vote, MTV will launch the first-ever national effort to open polling sites on college campuses and in local communities, to give voters easier access to the polls. Additionally, MTV is reimagining the voting experience at the polls by creating installations and events to make the moment more memorable and social.