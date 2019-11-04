MTV EMAs Winners List: Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish Among Top Honorees

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville and Shawn Mendes took home the prize of Best Artist, but it was Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish who came on top winning two MTV EMAs each.

Swift won Best Video for “ME!” which featured Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. She also took home the award for Bset U.S. Act. Meanwhile Billie Eilish won Best Song for “Bad Guy” as well as Best New Artist.

Other winners of the evening were Halsey, who won for Best Pop Artist and Best Look. K-pop sensation BTS took home the award for Best Live Act while their “Army” fueled their win for Biggest Fans. Read the list of winners below.

BEST ARTIST

Shawn Mendes

BEST VIDEO

Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BEST SONG

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BEST COLLABORATION

Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

BEST POP

Halsey

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish​

BEST LOOK

Halsey

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj​

BEST LIVE ACT

BTS

BEST ROCK

Green Day

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

BEST ELECTRONIC

Martin Garrix​

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

BEST WORLD STAGE

Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

BEST U.S. ACT

Taylor Swift

BEST UK ACT

Little Mix

ROCK ICON

Liam Gallagher