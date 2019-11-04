MTV EMAs Winners List: Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish Among Top Honorees

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville and Shawn Mendes took home the prize of Best Artist, but it was Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish who came on top winning two MTV EMAs each.
Swift won Best Video for “ME!” which featured Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. She also took home the award for Bset U.S. Act. Meanwhile Billie Eilish won Best Song for “Bad Guy” as well as Best New Artist.
Other winners of the evening were Halsey, who won for Best Pop Artist and Best Look. K-pop sensation BTS took home the award for Best Live Act while their “Army” fueled their win for Biggest Fans. Read the list of winners below.
BEST ARTIST
Shawn Mendes
BEST VIDEO
Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
BEST SONG
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BEST COLLABORATION
Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”
BEST POP
Halsey
BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish
BEST LOOK
Halsey
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj
BEST LIVE ACT
BTS
BEST ROCK
Green Day
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
BEST ELECTRONIC
Martin Garrix
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
BEST WORLD STAGE
Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
BEST U.S. ACT
Taylor Swift
BEST UK ACT
Little Mix
ROCK ICON
Liam Gallagher
