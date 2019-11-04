Click to Skip Ad
MTV EMAs Winners List: Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish Among Top Honorees

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville and Shawn Mendes took home the prize of Best Artist, but it was Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish who came on top winning two MTV EMAs each.

Swift won Best Video for “ME!” which featured Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. She also took home the award for Bset U.S. Act. Meanwhile Billie Eilish won Best Song for “Bad Guy” as well as Best New Artist.

Other winners of the evening were Halsey, who won for Best Pop Artist and Best Look. K-pop sensation BTS took home the award for Best Live Act while their “Army” fueled their win for Biggest Fans. Read the list of winners below.

 

BEST ARTIST
Shawn Mendes

BEST VIDEO
Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BEST SONG
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BEST COLLABORATION
Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

BEST POP
Halsey

BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish​

BEST LOOK
Halsey

BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj​

BEST LIVE ACT
BTS

BEST ROCK
Green Day

BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs

BEST ELECTRONIC
Martin Garrix​

BIGGEST FANS
BTS

BEST WORLD STAGE
Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018

BEST PUSH
Ava Max

BEST U.S. ACT
Taylor Swift

BEST UK ACT
Little Mix

ROCK ICON
Liam Gallagher

