AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Nominations: ‘Two Popes’, ‘Irishman’ & ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Lead; Tony Danza Set As Host

AARP has raised the curtain on the nominations for its 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards, with Netflix’s The Two Popes leading with seven mentions, followed by the streamer’s The Irishman and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with six each.

Tony Danza Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Little Women and Netflix’s Marriage Story snagged five noms each, with Lionsgate’s Bombshell netting four. All of the above will vie in the marquee Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category, along with A24’s The Farewell, which scored three noms overall.

The AARP also set Tony Danza to host the January 11 ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Earlier this month, the group set Annette Bening to receive its AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

Here are the nominees for the 19th annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

The Irishman

Bombshell

Marriage Story

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Farewell

The Two Popes

Little Women

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Frankie

Helen Mirren, The Good Liar

Julianne Moore, Gloria Bell

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Readers’ Choice

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bombshell

Downton Abbey

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

The Two Popes

Best Ensemble

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Knives Out

Little Women

Best Intergenerational

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Little Women

Parasite

The Etruscan Smile

The Farewell

Best Buddy Picture

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Ford v. Ferrari

Just Mercy

The Lighthouse

The Two Popes

Best Screenwriter

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Kasi Lemmons, Harriet

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Time Capsule

Harriet

Judy

Little Women

Motherless Brooklyn

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood