AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Nominations: ‘Two Popes’, ‘Irishman’ & ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Lead; Tony Danza Set As Host

AARP has raised the curtain on the nominations for its 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards, with Netflix’s The Two Popes leading with seven mentions, followed by the streamer’s The Irishman and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with six each.
Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Little Women and Netflix’s Marriage Story snagged five noms each, with Lionsgate’s Bombshell netting four. All of the above will vie in the marquee Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category, along with A24’s The Farewell, which scored three noms overall.
The AARP also set Tony Danza to host the January 11 ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Earlier this month, the group set Annette Bening to receive its AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.
Related Story
Annette Bening To Receive AARP Movies For Grownups Career Achievement Award
Here are the nominees for the 19th annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards:
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
The Irishman
Bombshell
Marriage Story
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Farewell
The Two Popes
Little Women
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Frankie
Helen Mirren, The Good Liar
Julianne Moore, Gloria Bell
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Readers’ Choice
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bombshell
Downton Abbey
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
The Two Popes
Best Ensemble
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Knives Out
Little Women
Best Intergenerational
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Little Women
Parasite
The Etruscan Smile
The Farewell
Best Buddy Picture
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Ford v. Ferrari
Just Mercy
The Lighthouse
The Two Popes
Best Screenwriter
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Kasi Lemmons, Harriet
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Time Capsule
Harriet
Judy
Little Women
Motherless Brooklyn
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.