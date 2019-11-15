‘Mosquito Coast’: Kimberly Elise Joins Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Elise (Death Wish) has joined the cast of Mosquito Coast, Apple’s series starring Justin Theroux. The drama, from Luther creator Neil Cross and director Rupert Wyatt, is based on the 1981 novel The Mosquito Coast by Justin’s uncle, Paul Theroux.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Mosquito Coast stars Theroux as Allie, an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. Elise will play Jones, a mysterious government agent tracking Allie and his family. She also joins previously cast Melissa George, Gabriel Bateman, and Logan Polish.

The first episode of Apple’s adaptation is written by Cross and Tom Bissell, with Cross writing and showrunning the series. Wyatt will executive produce and direct the first episode, as well as several more throughout the season.

Fremantle is the studio, producing with Veritas Entertainment Group, whose Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman also executive produce, along with Ed McDonnell.

Elise, who recently recurred on Fox’s Star, next headlines the OWN original film Carole’s Christmas. The actress, who can be seen in James Gray’s Ad Astra, opposite Brad Pitt, is repped by Buchwald.