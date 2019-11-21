Former Lakeshore President Gary Lucchesi & Revelations Entertainment Enter Into Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Revelations Entertainment and award-winning producer and former Lakeshore Entertainment president Gary Lucchesi are teaming up for a joint venture to develop over 25 new projects to be produced under the Lori McCreary-Morgan Freeman production umbrella. The news comes in the wake of Lakeshore’s sale to Vine Alternative Investments a month ago. The j.v. brings McCreary and Lucchesi back together, the two having been co-presidents of the Producers Guild of America from 2014-2018.

With over 60 film and television credits to his name, the new venture will combine Lucchesi’s creative energy, along with McCreary and Revelations’ proven track record developing new content to meet the increasing demand from streamers and traditional film distributors for compelling entertainment.

Lucchesi tells Deadline, ”I have loved working at Lakeshore for the past twenty-one years and continue to remain close to Tom Rosenberg and intend to find projects that we can produce together. At Revelations I can pursue my interest in film, television and non-scripted television as well as New Media.”

According to Revelations CEO McCreary, “We were a great team at the PGA, working closely together on many difficult and complex issues. Our skill sets and personalities complement each other, and we knew that given the opportunity to work together we should take advantage of it.”

“It is a natural extension of our vision for Revelations to join with Gary to accelerate our passion for telling the many untold stories that are yet to be brought to life.” added Freeman, McCreary’s business partner of over 20 years.

Lucchesi worked closely with Freeman on two films – Million Dollar Baby for which Freeman won an Academy Award and Feast of Love which starred Freeman and on which McCreary was Executive Producer. Michael McKay, who worked with Lucchesi for fifteen years, will join Lucchesi as SVP of the joint venture.

Revelations’ scripted TV division produces premium multi-season broadcast series and upcoming streaming series. Their unscripted division spearheaded by Executive Producer and EVP James Younger, has delivered several Emmy-nominated, multi-season shows for Discovery and National Geographic. Revelations is also driving industry-changing partnerships with technology companies leading innovation in media like Intel, Microsoft, Facebook, and Google through their Rev Digital division led by former Intel executive Kevin Corbett.