‘Turn Of The Screw’ Series From Alexandra McNally & Josh Berman In The Works At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put into development Turn Of the Screw, a modern take on Henry James’ supernatural thriller, from Alexandra McNally (Under the Dome), Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva, CSI) and Sony Pictures Television, where McNally and Berman’s Osprey Productions are under overall deals.

A twisty Gothic soap reimagined for modern times, the series follows a young Mexican-American nanny who is hired to care for the two children at their summer home on an idyllic island in the Pacific Northwest. It seems like the perfect job, but things take a sinister turn when the nanny begins seeing ghosts and her grip on reality begins to blur.

The project was previously in development at Freeform.

McNally will executive produce with Berman and Osprey’s Head of Development & Production Chris King. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

The Turn of the Screw is an 1898 horror novella by Henry James that first appeared in serial format in Collier’s Weekly magazine (January 27 – April 16, 1898). It’s been in continuous print for more than 100 years.

The novella has been adapted numerous times in radio drama, film, stage, and television, including a 1950 Broadway play, and the 1961 film The Innocents.

McNally served as a writer and co-executive producer on CBS’ Under The Dome and co-producer and writer on USA’s White Collar. She began her career as a writer on the CW’s Gossip Girl and Fox’s Melrose Place.

Turn of The Screw is Berman’s second project with Quibi. He also has Murder House Flip, a true-crime renovation series with author Katherine Ramsland and Sony Pictures TV. Berman has sold four projects to broadcast networks this pitch season, all through Sony TV – drama The Hill with Dana Bash, Wendy Walker and Paul Grellong, a David Slack drama and St. Elmo’s Fire reboot all at NBC, and medical drama Control at CBS.

More recently Berman created ABC’s Notorious and served as an executive producer on Daytime Divas.