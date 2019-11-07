‘Modern Family’ EP Danny Zuker Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning writer-producer Danny Zuker has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Zuker, an executive producer on the 11th and final season of ABC’s Modern Family, has been with the series since its launch, quickly emerging as one of the key writer-producers under creators/executive producers/showrunners Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. He has shared in Modern Family’s five Emmy awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Zuker has been under overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV, developing and selling multiple projects. “Danny is someone every showrunner and network wants to work with; He’s wickedly funny and his scripts are always as relatable as they are hilarious,” then-20th TV chairman Gary Newman said at the time of Zuker’s overall deal renewal in 2014.

Early on, Zuker worked on such sitcoms as Roseanne, Levitan’s Just Shoot Me and Grace Under Fire

Aside from his TV writing career, Zuker is known for engaging Donald Trump in a multi-year Twitter war in 2013, long before Trump launched his bid for the presidency. It spawned Zuker’s best-selling book, He Started It! My Twitter War with Trump, which was published last year.

Zuker is also repped by attorney Jeanne Newman of Hansen Jacobson.

