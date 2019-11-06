Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Clears FCC Hurdle

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin, Filling Out 'The Batman' Villain Trio

Read the full story

Mitch Bukhar Joins Creative Artists Agency As Talent Agent

CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Mitch Bukhar has joined Creative Artists Agency as a talent agent.

Rising up-and-comer Bukhar comes to CAA from WME, where he was promoted to agent in 2017 and had served as a talent agent since. Over the past two years, he was involved in the representation of such WME clients as Hilary Swank, Rebecca Hall, Dave Franco, Hunter Schafer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Goran Visnjic, Josh Groban, Krysten Ritter, and Diana Silvers.

Bukhar will be based out of CAA’s Los Angeles office.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad