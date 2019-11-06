Mitch Bukhar Joins Creative Artists Agency As Talent Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Mitch Bukhar has joined Creative Artists Agency as a talent agent.

Rising up-and-comer Bukhar comes to CAA from WME, where he was promoted to agent in 2017 and had served as a talent agent since. Over the past two years, he was involved in the representation of such WME clients as Hilary Swank, Rebecca Hall, Dave Franco, Hunter Schafer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Goran Visnjic, Josh Groban, Krysten Ritter, and Diana Silvers.

Bukhar will be based out of CAA’s Los Angeles office.