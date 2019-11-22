Miriam Mintz Heads TV At ‘Living With Yourself’ Producer Likely Story

EXCLUSIVE: Likely Story, the production company the Netflix series Living with Yourself and upcoming Season 2 of Amazon’s Modern Love, has hired Miriam Mintz to head its TV unit as VP Television.

“Miriam has a boundless appetite for story, a sharp eye for talent and a heart wide open for collaboration,” company president and CEO Anthony Bregman said. “We’re looking forward to creating many great shows with her.”

Mintz, who will be based in Los Angeles, most recently served as Senior Director of Development at JASH, working in both scripted and alternative formats. Prior to that, she held posts at IFC, working there on Comedy Bang!Bang! and Baroness Von Sketch Show, and at Comedy Central in the talent department.

Likely Story is in production on Things Seen and Heard, a film starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton for Netflix, and in post on John M. Chu’s adaptation of In the Heights for Warner Bros. Its other upcoming film projects include Fox Searchlight’s Downhill, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Netflix’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, with Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis; and John Patrick Shanley’s Bleecker Street pic Wild Mountain Thyme, starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, and Jon Hamm