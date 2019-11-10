Miramax Hires Yvette Zhuang As SVP International Production And Distribution

Veteran distribution executive Yvette Zhuang has been hired by Miramax as its SVP International Production and Distribution.

Zhuang was most recently SVP of International Sales at STX Entertainment , the studio behind Bad Moms, The Upside, Molly’s Game and Den of Thieves. She started her career in Australia ,working at the Melbourne International Film Festival, and then went on to practice entertainment law, advising clients such as Princess Pictures (Summer Heights High) and Every Cloud Productions (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries).

Upon moving to Los Angeles, Zhuang worked in international sales and financing at Sierra/Affinity, where she focused on sales to China and other Asian territories for titles such as Manchester-by-the-Sea and Atomic Blonde.

In her role at STX Entertainment, she evaluated projects for worldwide acquisition, negotiated multi-year international output partnerships and single-picture license agreements for STX’s slate, and shepherded deals from contracting through to the international marketing, delivery and release of the films.