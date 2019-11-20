‘Miracle Workers’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Teaser For TBS’ Daniel Radcliffe-Steve Buscemi Anthology Comedy

Need a premiere date for Season 2 of Miracle Workers? Thy will be done. TBS has set 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, for the sophomore bow of its anthology comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. This time it’s a story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. Watch a teaser above.

TBS

Gone are the Boardwalk Empire star as God and Harry Potter alum as his low-level angel. The gang gets all medieval on yo’ Mass in Season 2, known as Miracle Workers: Dark Ages. The 10-episode run follows a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Their king? A bumbling Radcliffe, who seems to treat his fowl a lot better than his quite-subjugated subjects.

Season 1 regulars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope also return in new roles.

TBS notes that the first season of Miracle Workers, which premiered in February and was based on Simon Rich’s book, What in God’s Name, ranked as 2019’s No. 1 new cable comedy, reaching more than 26 million viewers across linear, VOD and digital platforms.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages is executive produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video with Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive producing alongside Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.