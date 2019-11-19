Mira Sorvino, Rory Culkin, Hannah Murray & Michael Gaston Join Quibi Horror Series ‘Emma’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (Stuber, Condor) and Rory Culkin (Waco, Lords of Chaos) are set for supporting roles opposite lead AnnaSophia Robb, and Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones, Charlie Says) and Michael Gaston (The Man in the High Castle) will recur in Emma, a scripted horror series for Quibi.

Produced by Dark Castle Entertainment and Propagate, Emma follows the dark journey of a young woman (Robb) down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances. She must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the potential conspiracy surrounding it.

Character details are being kept under wraps. The series is currently in production.

Mary Harron (Alias Grace) directs and co-executive produces. Emma is written by Ben Ketai (The Strangers: Prey at Night, The Forest), who also executive produces alongside Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff with Dark Castle Entertainment and Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Greg Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell with Propagate. Platinum Dunes is also executive producing the series.

Sorvino, repped by APA and Circle of Confusion, was most recently seen in Fox comedy Stuber and upcoming will be seen in a film adaptation of David Guterson’s novel East of the Mountains.

Culkin’s recent TV credits include the role of David Thibodeau in the Waco miniseries and in feature Lords of Chaos, which he also co-produced. He’s repped by Paradigm and Brookside Artist Management.

Murray, repped by Troika in the UK and UTA and Management 360 in the US most recently played Gilly in Game of Thrones and portrayed Leslie ‘Lulu’ Van Houten in feature Charlie Says.

Gaston, repped by APA and Principal Entertainment, was most recently a series regular on Strange Angel and appeared in recurring roles on Treadstone and Jack Ryan. Other recent credits include series regular roles on The Man In The High Castle and The Leftovers.