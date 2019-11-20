Mindy Kaling Set To Host Costume Designers Awards In January

Mindy Kaling will host the 22nd CDGAs on January 28, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton, the Costume Designers Guild announced today.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the Costumes Designers Guild Awards,” said the Emmy-nominated actress, author and director. “Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes.”

The awards ceremony, executive produced by JumpLine, celebrates excellence in film, television, and short form costume design.

Salvador Perez, President of the CDG and costume designer (The Mindy Project, Four Weddings And A Funeral, the upcoming Never Have I Ever) said, “I am so excited that Mindy is returning to the CDGA, this time as our host. Sharing a long-time collaboration with her has been the highlight of my career.”

As previously announced, this year’s CDGA honorees include Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award), and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award). Presenters will be announced in the coming weeks, with nominees announced on December 10, 2019.