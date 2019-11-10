‘Joker’ Grinning At $985M WW; ‘Terminator’s Fate Still Dark; ‘Midway’ Takes Mid-$20Ms In Offshore Bow – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: While Warner Bros’ Doctor Sleep is snoozing at the domestic and international box office with a global total of just $34.1M to date (and despite good reviews and audience scores), the Burbank studio has a major milestone ahead as Joker closes in on the $1B mark worldwide. Not only will the movie become the first R-rated picture to the post, it will have done so without China in the mix to become one of only a small few with such bragging rights.

The global cume on Joker is now $984.7M with $671.2M from offshore after a $20.3M 6th weekend (-47%). Joaquin Phoenix’s outsider Arthur Fleck should be fully embraced into the billion-dollar club this week.

Still, talk about a sleepy weekend. Compared to last year, the session across the Top 5 grossing Hollywood movies is down about 52% internationally. (However, a large part of the 2018 haul was due to Venom’s massive China opening.) Versus last weekend, this session is down about 42% across the Top 5.

Related Story How 'Doctor Sleep' Went Into A Coma At The B.O. With Dreary $14M+ Opening, Following Surprise $17M+ Attack By 'Midway' - Sunday Postmortem

To be fair, there were no major wide newcomers to dominate the markets. The big debut title this session, Roland Emmerich’s expensive Midway, which Lionsgate is releasing domestically and in the UK, is looking at around a $24M overseas debut. That could come in higher as not all reporting has been completed by AGC Studios on the WWII actioner which sold around the world. The 20 opening markets include China, France, Germany, the UK and some South East Asian hubs. Bona releases in China where a slow overall weekend is an estimated $16M.

In holds, Paramount/Skydance/Fox’s Terminator: Dark Fate is crossing $200M globally after three weekends, with $150.9 of that from overseas. This weekend’s $29.9M offshore addition includes Japan’s No. 1 $6M three-day. Disney releases internationally save for China where Tencent is handling, and which leads all play at a disappointing $45M across 10 days for a film that has fizzled offshore as a non-event.

Meanwhile Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which started off somewhat slowly a few weeks back, crossed the $400M mark globally this frame, conjuring $430.3M to date. This is the third Disney Live Action title to get to the benchmark this year. The overseas cume after a $19.9M frame is $333M. The Angelina Jolie sequel has topped the original tile in 12 market including China, France, Korea, Russia, Indonesia and Poland.

Turning back to Doctor Sleep, the $50Mish production couldn’t get out of bed in North America despite solid response. Warner Bros had earlier begun offshore rollout on the Shining continuation in nine European markets last session, but without significant numbers (and despite a big push at CineEurope in June). With this weekend, it’s now in 68 markets where it added just another $13M for a $20M overseas cume before Germany and Japan release later this month. Russia ($2M) and Mexico ($1.5M) led play this frame, with both debuting at No. 2 and doubling both Us and Get Out.

Universal’s Last Christmas was also unwrapped in 10 markets this session, with $3.1M in the stocking and including a No. 1 start in Australia. Combined, the initial frame is 28% above About Time. Rollout continues through the holidays.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…