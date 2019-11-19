‘Midnighters’ Drama Based On Books In Works At the CW From ‘Blindspot’s Martin Gero & Chris Pozzebon

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is developing Midnighters, a drama based on the Alloy sci-fi/fantasy book series by Scott Westerfeld. The adaptation hails from Blindspot co-executive producer Chris Pozzebon, creator/executive producer Martin Gero and studio Warner Bros. TV as well as Warner Bros.-owned Alloy Entertainment.

Penned by Pozzebon, in the CW’s Midnighters, on their 29th birthday, an estranged brother and sister discover they’re Midnighters, a chosen few born at the stroke of midnight, with access to a magical 25th hour each day that their kind can use to dramatic, comedic and poignant advantage. Ultimately, they learn their destiny is to protect the world from an ancient evil that has been trapped inside the 25th hour for centuries and is about to break free.

Pozzebon executive produces with Gero via Quinn’s House and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo for Alloy.

Westerfeld’s Midnighters series is comprised of three books; The Secret Hour (published in 2004), Touching Darkness (2005) and Blue Noon (2006).

The trilogy has been an important piece of IP for Alloy Entertainment and WBTV who have taken several stabs at adapting the novels as a TV series over the last 14 years.

A Midnlighters series, written by former Charmed and NCIS: New Orleans executive producer/showrunner Brad Kern was in development at the WB/CW during the 2005-06 season. Runaway, Wayward Pines and Good Behavior creator Chad Hodge adapted Midnighters for NBC during the 2009-10 season. And Chuck and Prodigal Son co-creator Chris Fedak penned a Midnighters adaptation, which was set for development at Fox during the 2012-13 season with Fake Empire producing.

Pozzebon, who joined Gero’s Blindspot at the start of Season 2, previously worked on the original L.A. Complex, the Canadian series created by Gero.

Gero has an US adaptation of L.A. Complex in the works at the CW. Through his Quinn’s House Prods., he also is executive producing a reimagining of Kung Fu with Christina M. Kim and Berlanti Prods. at the CW, as well as The Service, a drama from writer Drew Lindo, which has received a script commitment with penalty at Fox. The company also has drama Ghost from writer Justin Britt-Gibson in development at ABC.