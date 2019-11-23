‘Mickey And The Bear’ Star Camila Morrone Joins Amazon Series ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

EXCLUSIVE: Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear) is set as a lead alongside Riley Keough in the upcoming Amazon original series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical drama detailing the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents, Daisy Jones (Keough) is a spirited and enigmatic singer-songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the 1970s L.A. music scene.

Morrone will play Camila, girlfriend of lead singer Billy Dunne and the band’s center of gravity. She follows the love of her life in his pursuit of rock stardom only to discover her own potential along the way.

Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Niki Caro, who also directs, and showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Taylor Jenkins Reid as producer.

Morrone has received critical praise for her starring role as a Montana teenager caring for her father, a veteran with a substance abuse problem, in Annabelle Attanasio’s indie film Mickey and the Bear. Her previous film credits include Never Goin’ Back, Death Wish and Bukowski. She’s repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.