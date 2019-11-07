Michael Bloomberg Considers Entering Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg, the business media mogul and former New York mayor, again is considering an entry into the Democratic presidential race — something that could alter the dynamics of the primary just a few months before voting begins.

Bloomberg, 77, plans to file paperwork to enter the presidential primary in Alabama, The New York Times reported. The state has an early filing deadline.

Howard Wolfson of the Bloomberg Foundation wrote on Twitter that “we now need to finish the job and ensure that [Donald] Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that.

“If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist,” he added. “Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win.”

If Bloomberg were to go forward, he likely would run a center-left presidential campaign and could pose a challenge to former Vice President Joe Biden, who also is running as a more moderate candidates to other front-runners such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Bloomberg has considered presidential bids before, including as an independent in 2008 and 2016. His team even created a campaign ad before he ultimately decided against running in 2016. Instead, he spoke at the Democratic National Convention, delivering a blistering speech against then-GOP nominee Trump.

Bloomberg registered as a Democrat last year, triggering speculation that he would enter the presidential race. He announced in March that he had decided not to run, but there have been stories since that he was reconsidering that decision, unhappy with the way that the Democratic primary was unfolding.