Michael Avenatti Responds To “Total Loser” Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Impression

Michael Avenatti found “nothing funny” about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open that turned the House impeachment hearings into a soap opera — and included an appearance by Pete Davidson as the attorney.

In what appeared to be an imitation of President Trump’s Twitter style, Avenatti offered a sarcastic review panning the SNL sketch.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” the embattled Trump foe jokingly tweeted Saturday night. “Question is, how does that total loser Pete Davidson save his dying mediocre career by playing me and get away with these total Democratic hit jobs without retribution? This is the real quid pro quo. Investigate!!!”

The cold open dubbed “Days of Our Impeachment” featured Jon Hamm as former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor. While Hamm offered his testimony, Davidson’s Avenatti interrupted with an announcement.

“I’ve got a bombshell that will change everything!” Davidson insisted. “The president had an affair!”

An underwhelmed Hamm replied, “That storyline was from like last season.”

“The affair was with a porn star!” Davidson said, referring to Avenatti’s former client, Stormy Daniels.

Still, no one seemed to care.

“Fine, I’ll go, but you haven’t seen the last of me. Who am I playing again?” Davidson pondered, referring to a recent Jeopardy! episode, where none of the “Tournament of Champions” contestants managed to correctly answer “Who is Michael Avenatti?”

Watch the SNL cold open below.