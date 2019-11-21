MGM Television Launches UK-Based Non-Scripted Division With Former Channel 4 Exec Dom Bird

MGM Television is planting a flag in the UK as it looks to ramp up production of non-scripted projects and has hired former Channel 4 exec Dom Bird to oversee the expansion.

Bird, who was responsible for commissioning some of Channel 4’s biggest unscripted hits in recent years including recent hits including Hunted and Lego Masters, will oversee new division MGM International Unscripted Content.

The unit has been tasked with producing original unscripted shows out of the UK, expanding its reach with UK talent as well as adapting the studio’s unscripted slate of formats, which includes CBS competition format TKO and Fox’s Beat Shazam as well as a revived Eco Challenge.

This comes after MGM launched a new formats division earlier this year with Scot Cru. London-based Bird will jointly report to Cru, who is Executive Vice President of Global Formats & Unscripted Content and Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television.

Bird, a long-time associate of Mark Burnett, MGM’s Chairman of their Worldwide Television Group, was Head of Formats at Channel 4 before leaving last year. He was at C4 for six years, having joined from the BBC, where he was Creative Director at the company’s entertainment production division, overseeing shows such as Dragon’s Den and Mastermind.

“I’ve known Dom for more than 15-years, he has a keen understanding of how to build great shows that relate to audiences worldwide. The UK is a very important market for MGM and I’m excited that Dom will be leading our charge of unscripted content,” said Burnett

“Mark Burnett and the team at MGM really are the very best in the business and I’m thrilled to be joining their efforts to expand the reach of this iconic company,” added Bird.