EXCLUSIVE: In what is likely to be one of the biggest deals at this year’s AFM, I hear that MGM has taken domestic and select international rights on Cash Truck, the Miramax action thriller from Guy Ritchie that will star Jason Statham.

The film will be released via MGM’s joint venture UA Releasing domestically. MGM has also acquired distribution rights for Latin America, Scandinavia, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallanay, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso and Josh Hartnett will also act in the pic, which is revenge story that shifts across timelines and between various character’s perspectives. At the center is H (Statham), a cold and mysterious character who works at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Project sees Ritchie and Statham re-team for the first time since their seminal Brit gangster films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

Film is based on the 2004 French movie Le Convoyeur and remake rights were acquired from StudioCanal.

Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing the project.

Chris Ottinger and Sam Wollman negotiated the deal on behalf of MGM with Miramax and CAA Media Finance.

Ritchie is coming off the hit Aladdin reboot which grossed more than $1bn global. He has another Miramax film, the Brit crime pic The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam, releasing January 2020.