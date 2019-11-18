MGM Expands Marketing Team With Val Aveni And Former Lionsgate Execs David Luner & Michael Fisk

MGM has widened the studio’s marketing bench with the hires of David Luner as EVP, Worldwide Television Marketing; Michael Fisk as EVP of Film Marketing and Val Aveni as VP, Social Media and Brand Strategy. The trio will report into MGM’s Chief Marketing Officer, Stephen Bruno.

“David, Michael and Val are all highly regarded and forward-thinking marketing executives with impressive track records of innovation and strategic vision,” said Bruno. “As MGM continues to leverage our iconic library of IP and expand our storytelling capabilities, we will look to their collective expertise to help us reach the broadest audiences for our content with globally relevant marketing campaigns across platforms.”

Luner, who comes to the studio from Lionsgate where he was the EVP of Worldwide TV Marketing, will oversee MGM content marketing for the studio’s television division, working closely with the global production and sales teams, as well as the studio’s network partners across scripted, unscripted and alternative programming. During his time at Lionsgate, Luner worked on Mad Men, Nashville and Orange Is The New Black.

Fisk will oversee marketing for the studio’s theatrical slate and manage the studio’s relationships with its distribution and marketing partners including UA Releasing, among others. Fisk also came over from Lionsgate where he was EVP of International Marketing for Lionsgate, responsible for creating the strategy, positioning and marketing plans for La La Land and A Monster Calls. Prior to that Lionsgate, Fisk spent 12 years at Sony where he spearhead international marketing campaigns for the James Bond films Spectre, Skyfall and Casino Royale, along with Spider-Man, The Smurfs, Resident Evil and The Da Vinci Code.

Aveni comes to MGM from UBER where she served as the Senior Lead of Global Marketing and Content. In the newly created role of VP, Social Media and Brand Strategy, she will be responsible for the development and execution of the studio’s social media and brand evolution across the company’s entire portfolio. Aveni was previously Director of Digital Marketing for Warner Bros. Entertainment where she oversaw digital marketing campaigns on films including Lego Batman, It, Everything, Everything and Justice League, among others.