Melissa George & Gabriel Bateman Among 3 Cast In Apple’s ‘Mosquito Coast’ Starring Justin Theroux

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Personal Archive/Maarten de Boer

Melissa George (The First), Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play) and Logan Polish (The Astronaut Farmer) are set to star alongside Justin Theroux in Apple’s drama series Mosquito Coast, from Luther creator Neil Cross. Directed by Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), the series is based on the 1981 novel The Mosquito Coast by Justin’s uncle, Paul Theroux.

Mosquito Coast stars Theroux as Allie, an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. George will play Margot, the wife of Allie (Theroux); Polish will portray Dina, Margot and Allie’s teenage daughter; and, Bateman is Charlie, Margot and Allie’s son and youngest child.

Courtesy of Apple

In the 1986 feature adaptation of the novel, directed by Peter Weir,Allie was played by Harrison Ford, his wife by Helen Mirren and their son Charlie by River Phoenix.

The first episode of Apple’s adaptation is written by Cross and Tom Bissell, with Cross writing and showrunning the series. Wyatt will executive produce and direct the first episode, as well as several more throughout the season.

Fremantle is the studio, producing with Veritas Entertainment Group whose Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman also executive produce, along with Ed McDonnell.

George, Golden Globe nominee for In Treatment, will next be seen in a recurring role in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series The Eddy, and on the big screen in De Son Vivant, set for release in 2020. George recently recurred on Beau Willimon’s The First, The Good Wife and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by Gersh and Stone Genow.

Bateman’s feature credits include Child’s Play, Annabelle, Lights Out and Benji and he recently played Wyatt McKenna on Amazon’s The Dangerous Book For Boys.He’s repped by Hg5 Entertainment and Coast to Coast Talent Group.

Polish appeared alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen and Max Theriot in The Astronaut Farmer and most recently wrote, directed and starred in short Margot.

