Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo are leading the cast of Joe Carnahan’s thriller Leo From Toledo, which MadRiver International is launching on its AFM slate.

Pic follows a former killer for the Kansas City mob, now hiding in witness protection, who has trouble with his memory. When his past catches up with him and he becomes a hunted man, he has little time to save the one thing he has left – his estranged daughter and granddaughter.

The project sees the re-teaming of Gibson, Grillo and Carnahan following the trio working together on sci-fi thriller Boss Level, which is now in post.

Leo From Toledo is based on an original script from Dan Casey. Lawrence Grey is producing through his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside Carnahan and Grillo under their WarParty Films banner. Noah Rosen will executive produce alongside Ben Everard of Grey Matter Productions.

MadRiver International is handling international sales, CAA Media Finance arranged financing for the film and is repping domestic rights.

As we revealed today, MadRiver’s AFM slate also features the Zac Efron comedy King Of The Jungle, as well as the Gerard Butler action pic The Plane.

“I’ve seldom had more fun than sitting in a writer’s room with producer Lawrence Grey and writer-director Joe Carnahan, while we spit balled on this story. It’s a tight, fast thriller, but its quirky observations had me in stitches,” said Gibson on the project.

“Leo is the kind of movie I love to make, it’s funny and heartfelt with a ton of great action. Being able to work with Mel, and Frank again is a real gift. It rarely happens that you get to make films with the people you love and respect, so I consider myself blessed. I feel like Leo is a ‘return to form’ of sorts for Mel. The script allows him to be both funny and dramatic at different turns and I can’t wait to see what he does with that character,” said director Carnahan.

MadRiver International’s Kimberly Fox added: “This is one we can’t wait to bring to market; it is the perfect mix of comedy and action that is needed in the marketplace today and something we know will excite audiences worldwide.”

Carnahan’s previous credits include The Grey and Smokin’ Aces. He also wrote the script for Columbia Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith, which is out in January.

Carnahan and Gibson are represented by CAA and Grillo is represented by CAA and Management 360.