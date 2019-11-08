Megyn Kelly’s Comeback: An Interview With Producer Fired After Leak Of Amy Robach’s Hot Mic Moment About Jeffrey Epstein

Megyn Kelly announced a comeback on Friday, teasing an interview that will be posted on Instagram and YouTube — an interview with a woman who was fired after she was suspected of leaking a video hot mic moment of ABC News’ Amy Robach, complaining that the network didn’t jump on the Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago.

“We just sat down with her, and we got the full story, and I think you are going to be fascinated by it,” Kelly said in an Instagram post.

The woman, a producer, had since moved to CBS News, but after right-wing site Project Veritas posted the footage, ABC News reportedly informed their rival network of what had happened. Kelly said that the employee was fired because she had “marked” the video of Robach, but they “suspected that she leaked” the video.

Related Story ABC News Defends Jeffrey Epstein Reporting After Project Veritas Posts Amy Robach Hot Mic Moment

Spokespersons for ABC News and CBS News did not immediately return requests for comment.

In the video, which was from last summer, Robach says, “I had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story. Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also quashed the story.”

After the video was posted at Project Veritas, Robach issued a new statement. She said that she was caught “in a private moment of frustration.”

“I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.” she said. “My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting.

“The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”

Kelly left NBC in January, after her daytime series Megyn Kelly Today was cancelled. She appeared last month on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, her first interview since exiting NBC. She criticized the network for the way it handled the Harvey Weinstein story, which was the subject of Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch & Kill.