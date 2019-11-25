Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Freeform Buys Music Drama ‘Demo’ Produced By The Chainsmokers & Greg Silverman’s Stampede

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Seals Long-Term Deal To Save Paris Theatre, NYC's Last Single-Screen Movie Palace

Read the full story

Meg Oliver Named Correspondent For CBS News

Meg-Oliver-CBS-News
CBS News

Meg Oliver has been named a correspondent for CBS News, based in New York.

Oliver has been with CBS Newspath, the newsgathering service for CBS stations and international broadcasters, for the past two years, and she has reported on stories including the California dive boat fire; the wildfires in Paradise, Calif.; and on unreported deaths at trampoline parks. She also covered the London Bridge terrorist attack and reported on hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

This is Oliver’s second stint at CBS News. She joined the network in 2006 as overnight anchor of Up to the Minute and as a correspondent for The Early Show. She then went to ABC News in 2009, and served as correspondent and anchor. She returned to CBS in 2015 as a freelancer, and was an anchor for CBSN.

Oliver also has served as an anchor at KGPE-TV in Fresno, and as an anchor and reporter for WKBD/WWJ-TV in Detroit. She was a reporter in Seattle for Northwest Cable News, and started her career as an anchor-reporter at KCFW-TV in Kalispell, Montana.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad