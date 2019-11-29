‘Medici The Magnificent: Final Season’: ‘Reign’s Toby Regbo Joins Cast Of Rai & Netflix Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Reign’s Toby Regbo is to star in the third and final season of Italian drama Medici.

The series will air over four nights in a primetime slot on Italian broadcaster Rai from December 2 with Netflix airing it after its domestic launch in early 2020. It will be branded an original Netflix series in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, India and Taiwan.

Regbo will star alongside Daniel Sharman, and Synnøve Karlsen as well as Francesco Montanari and John Lynch, who joins for Medici The Magnificent: Final Season. Elsewhere, Troy: Fall of a City’s Johnny Harris and Bedlam’s Jack Roth form part of the international cast with Callum Blake, Aurora Ruffino and Sebastian De Souza.

Medici The Magnificent: Final Season starts a few months after the infamous Pazzi conspiracy that cost the life of Lorenzo’s brother, and nearly his own. Lorenzo, now a more complex and conflicted character, is thirsting for revenge. The Medici are more powerful than ever, but war with Pope Sixtus IV is looming, and Count Riario is trying every way to force it. As the finances of the Medici Bank become more and more precarious, the political situation constrains Lorenzo to abandon the idealistic man he once was. As a result, his relationship with his wife Clarice suffers, and it will be tested in the fire of passion when the Magnificent reconnects with a former acquaintance, the brilliant and beautiful Ippolita Sforza.

Soon after, the entire Medici family will be jolted again by the discovery of the existence of Giulio, the young son of the assassinated Giuliano. Meanwhile, Lorenzo will expand his activities as patron of the arts, discovering up-and coming young geniuses who will make history. Yet, in styling himself increasingly as Prince and champion of the Renaissance, he will find himself clashing more and more with the rising discontent of the people, who find their inspiration in the figure of one extraordinary preacher: Girolamo Savonarola.

Fear The Walking Dead’s Daniel Sharman stars as Lorenzo De Medici, alongside Broadchurch’s Sarah Parish as Lorenzo’s mother Lucrezia De Medici, Clique’s Synnøve Karlsen as Lorenzo’s wife, and Master of None’s Alessandra Mastronardi, the mistress of Lorenzo De Medici.

Regbo, who starred in the recent Game of Thrones prequel pilot, plays Tommaso Peruzzi, while Romanzo Criminale’s Francesco Montanari plays radical preacher Girolamo Savonarola.

Canadian director Christian Duguay will direct the eight-part series, which is written by lead writer James Dormer and Francesco Arlanch, as well as newcomers Guy Burt (Alex Rider), Charlotte Wolf (Inspector George Gently), Ian Kershaw (EastEnders) and Debbie Oates (Coronation Street).

It is produced for Rai Fiction by Lux Vide, in collaboration with Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, Altice Group. Germany’s Beta Films is handling international sales.

Luca Bernabei, executive producer and CEO of Lux Vide, told Deadline, “The third season sees Lorenzo as the undisputed leader of Florence, who faced Popes and Kings to become the first man in history to reunite the economy, culture and politics in one great vision that made Florence the heartbeat of Europe. Whilst at the peak of his power, Lorenzo is tormented, seeking revenge for the tragic death of his brother killed during the ‘Pazzi Conspiracy’. He is now far from his own faith that was always there for him and feels only he can be the savior of his family, his city and the enormous artistic treasure he built.”

He added, “Medici The Magnificent will reveal once again the power of art and beauty as universal languages that captured the revolution of modern history. We will see the journey of a man that will fall many times before he finds again his human roots and spirituality. It is thanks to Lux Vide and Rai’s ambitious vision that we have raised the quality even further in this series – and will indeed broaden the horizons by narrating the modern origins of today’s’ world.”