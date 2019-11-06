‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Finale: Wild Shockers And Poetic Justice Leave More Unanswered Questions Dangling In ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spinoff

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the season 2 finale of Mayans M.C.



In the season two finale of Mayans M.C., fans were treated to some gasp-worthy — yet semi-satisfying — answers to questions that were presented throughout the season, but at the same time, more were introduced to make us furrow our brow and ask, “What the hell is going on now?” Even so, this is the kind of world that co-creator Kurt Sutter established with Mayans M.C.‘s parent show Sons of Anarchy so it is expected that there would be a lot of poetic parallels between the two — specifically with the protagonists EZ Reyes and Jax Teller.

Written by Sutter and directed by Elgin James, the season two finale is titled “Hunahpu” which is one of two Maya Hero Twins in mythology. The other twin, “Xbalanqu” is the title of the first episode of the season, so there is poetry to using the two names as bookends to the sophomore season, which echo the brotherhood between EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas).

The episode picks after the explosive penultimate episode where the Vatos Malditos made a surprise attack on the Mayans pretty much devasted their confidence and, at the same time, fueled their need for vengeance. However, former VM member Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) made everyone clench their pearls when he killed Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) and the finale leaves his motivation behind this ambiguous so if you are looking for a clear answer, you won’t find it here.

As we enter the finale, the brothers Reyes are still trying to navigate their complicated familial journey and the death of their mother with their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos). They also find out that Riz has died. There’s a lot to unpack there, but it is all interrupted when we cut to Adelita (Carla Baratta) giving birth while handcuffed to hospital bed.

The Mayans are tending to their broken spirit and mourning the death of Riz while Bishop (Michael Irby) trying to figure out their next move. At the same time, EZ anticipates the vote to determine whether he will become a full-patch member of the crew.

During a meeting, Bishop is convinced to set a meeting with Palo (Gregory Cruz) to set everything right with their deal with the VM. Turns out Palo will be at his grandmother’s house and Bishop decides he will meet with him then — but doesn’t want the other members to know.

Because of their low-key undying love for each other that borders co-dependency, EZ meets up with Emily (Sarah Bolger) who has some information she got from Miguel (Danny Pino) to take Potter (Ray McKinnon) down as he has been blackmailing his family. Apparently, Potter was involved with a witness AND had a kid with her. Emily says this is enough to “declaw him” and EZ promises her if they use this information against Potter to free their father, nothing will happen to Miguel. However, if they use it to free Felipe, Galindo won’t be able to use the information for Adelita, who, as we saw, just gave birth to Angel’s child. Angel decides to use it to free their father.

Meanwhile, Felipe has a little talk with Dita (Ada Maris) about how she ordered a hit on him and Isabel. It seems that the fire has given Dita a new look on life. She says that after Isabel’s death “remorse consumed her” and she tried to bury it but couldn’t. She admits to Felipe that she must die — not by fire, but by the hands of him. It’s not every day your wife’s killer asks you to kill her so this was a very intense — and a tad bit awkward — moment.

Cut to EZ and Angel who have a brotherly moment before meeting with a very cocky Potter who is immediately taken down a couple of notches when they show him the incriminating pictures of the witness he had a child with. EZ demands that they won’t ruin his career with these photos if he throws out anything and everything about Ignacio Cortina and make Felipe and Marisol U.S. citizens — all within 24 hours. He agrees…but this is Potter. He’s shady and he’s not going to go down like that.

As things start to gel together for this last episode, Bishop settles on a deal with Palo. He says, “He plays it the way he had to.” Later on, he reveals to the club that he met with him and they don’t like the news — but like he says, he has a reason.

Elsewhere, Felipe lets EZ and Angel know that Dita confessed and wants to be killed by him. “She’s f***in’ crazy!” Angel responds. Felipe reveals that he is going to “deal with the sins of the past” and “do what he needs to do” no matter how much EZ and Angel disagree.

In one scene between Miguel and Dita, there is a father-son moment that is basically her saying “goodbye”. It seems like there is a part of him that knows this might be the last time he sees her while she remains confident that the end is near. Cut to: Dita being driven to the pharmacy as she makes her driver and what seems to be her bodyguard and/or caretaker go inside to fetch her prescriptions. With both of them gone, she takes the car on a joyride to the middle of nowhere.

It’s at this moment where everything starts to unravel. Felipe meets Dita as she has a tank full of gas. But remember when she said that Felipe has to kill her? Now she is open to any Reyes many killing her because she needs to “right a wrong.” She has everything planned to a tee and says that it will look like a suicide. Felipe tells her that he will kill her, but she responds “Ignacio could, Felipe cannot.”

EZ steps up to the plate to execute her as Angel takes Felipe away. And in an intense, difficult to watch Shakespearian “mother for a mother” moment, EZ strangles her after she says a prayer. They set her body on fire in effigy and it is this moment where it seems there is a shift in EZ. He is moving more towards a darker side — much like Jax in Sons of Anarchy.

Soon after, EZ finally receives his full patch and is now a member of the M.C. (after the club teases that he might not be). Bishop tells him to sew the patch on because they have party to go to. Of course, he’s referring to Palo’s grandmother’s party.

In the last 10 minutes, things go off the rails. Miguel and Emily find a note from Dita. They reach the location of her death and find her body. We then see Felipe at home as he gets a delivery of papers that show he and Marisol are U.S. citizens.

The Mayans reach the birthday party they were talking about and they shoot up the place, killing everyone inside. They are on the hunt for Palo, but he is nowhere to be found — he has escaped without them knowing. While they search around the area for Palo, Angel gets a text from Potter of his child and then a call. Potter dangles his child in front of him saying, “We share a common bond now. We both know the unbearable loneliness of losing the woman we love and we both feel the primal familial pain every time we realize that our sons will never know who we are.” This is certainly a gut punch for Angel.

And just when we thought we couldn’t fit another twist into the mix, the final seconds of the series has the crew standing over a body whose face we can’t see. While shooting up the house, they managed to kill everybody there including a member of — wait for it — SAMCRO. We don’t see his face, but based on EZ and the crew’s reactionary “f*ck me” to this guy’s death, it seems like they may have opened a new can of worms that will spill into a Sutter-less season three.