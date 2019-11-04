‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed For Season 3 By FX

Ahead of tomorrow night’s season 2 finale, FX has picked up a third season of Mayans M.C. Additionally, FX confirmed co-creator and executive producer Elgin James will serve as showrunner for the series’ third season following the exit last month of series co-creator Kurt Sutter. Season 3 is slated to premiere on FX in the fall of 2020.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

“Keeping this vibrant series strong is a huge priority to everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios, FX Productions and of course FX, which has been a spectacular home and platform for both Mayans M.C. and Sons before it,” commented Fox 21 TVS President Bert Salke.

After finishing 2018 as cable’s most-watched new series for the year in Adults 18-49, Mayans M.C. returned strong for its second season, currently ranking #6 in Adults 18-49 among cable scripted series in 2019 and in the Top 10 in all other key demos in Live+7. Mayans M.C. is averaging 4.6 million Total Viewers per episode, across all linear and non-linear platforms.

Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in the award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother “Angel” (Clayton Cardenas) while searching for the truth behind their mother’s death. Meanwhile, their father “Felipe” (Edward James Olmos) is struggling to lead his sons down a righteous path.

The series also stars Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera.

Mayans M.C. is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.