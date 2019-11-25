Maya Hawke, Andrea Riseborough, Charlie Plummer Topline ‘Please Baby Please’

Maya Hawke, Andrea Riseborough, and Charlie Plummer have signed on to star in Please Baby Please, an indie drama directed by author and theater veteran Amanda Kramer.

Co-written by Kramer and Noel David Taylor, the romantic odyssey film is set in the 1950s and follows newlyweds Suse and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary into the couple’s own sexual identity.

Rob Paris is producing under his Paris Film Inc. banner alongside Gül Karakiz Bildik. CAA Media Finance is handling sales and arranged financing. Production is set for February 2020.

Hawke, who appeared in Kramer’s 2018 film, Ladyworld, was most recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s One Upon a Time … in Hollywood and the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She also just wrapped production on Gia Coppola’s Mainstream opposite Andrew Garfield. Hawke is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Riseborough will star in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of The Grudge as well as Amazon’s true-crime drug series ZeroZeroZero alongside Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne. Other forthcoming projects include Brandon Cronenberg’s thriller Possessor, Zeina Durra’s drama Luxor, and Louis Wain opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. Riseborough is with CAA, Untitled, Independent Talent Group, and attorney Patti Felker.

Plummer’s credits include Lean on Pete and Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World. He can currently be seen in Hulu’s Looking for Alaska series and up next has Thor Freudenthal’s Words on Bathroom Walls and Brian Duffield’s Spontaneous with Katherine Langford. Plummer repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Zoom Talent Management.