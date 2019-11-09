Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan To Star In Pagan Comedy ‘King Knight’

EXCLUSIVE: Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler and Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan are set to topline King Knight, a pagan comedy written and directed by Richard Bates, Jr. It’s about a High Priest of a modern-day coven who confronts his past as an All-American Prepster.

AnnaLynne McCord, Nelson Franklin, Emily Chang, Johnny Pemberton, Josh Fadem, Kate Comer, Andy Milonakis, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Shane Brady, Barbara Crampton, and Ray Wise make up the supporting cast. Robert Higginbotham is the producer.

The project marks the fifth feature for Bates, Jr., who most recently directed the horror-comedy Tone Deaf, starring Amanda Crew and Robert Patrick. His films Excision and Trash Fire debuted in the Sundance Midnight Program.

Gubler, who has played Dr. Spencer Reid since the first season of Criminal Minds, co-stars in Endings, Beginnings, the Drake Doremus-helmed romantic drama that premiered at TIFF and was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films. Sarafyan has recently announced as part of the cast of Warner Bros’ Reminiscence sci-fi thriller from Lisa Joy.

