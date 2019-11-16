Matt Nix Sci-Fi Drama ‘The Pioneer’ Based On Book In the Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing The Pioneer, a futuristic drama from Burn Notice and The Gifted creator Matt Nix, Temple Hill and 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios. It is based on Bridget Tyler’s book of the same name.

Written by Nix and Tyler, The Pioneer centers on Alice Watson. Still struggling with the aftermath of a tragic accident that killed her son, Alice and her headstrong daughter Joanna will have to overcome their emotional trauma when they find themselves unexpectedly pivotal in the survival of their family, and their colony, after the arrival on their new planet does not go according to plan.

Nix and Tyler executive produces with Temple Hill topper Marty Bowen and Head of TV Adam Fishbach. Pete Harris co-executive produces. 20th TV, where Nix and Temple Hill have had deals, is the studio.

Nix most recently created, executive produced and ran the 20th TV/Marvel series The Gifted, which aired on Fox for two seasons. He previously created and executive produced the long-running USA Network drama series Burn Notice, the network’s Complications and Fox’s The Good Guys. Nix is repped by attorney David Colden.

Temple Hill also has a Revenge reboot with a Latinx lead in the works at ABC from the original series’ creator/executive producer Mike Kelley and writer-producer Joe Fazzio.