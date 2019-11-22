Matt McGorry Reveals Future Of His ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Character After Fall Finale

SPOILER ALERT!!! This article contains details about the Season 6 fall finale of How to Get Away With Murder

Last night’s fall finale of How To Get Away With Murder included a development that even some longtime viewers didn’t see coming, and the actor at the center of the storyline confirms on his Instagram page today that, yes, what you saw happened really and truly happened.

And if that’s not enough stalling, be warned again that the following post contains major spoilers about the finale.

Matt McGorry confirms that his character Asher Millstone is really most sincerely dead. But he does leave more than a little hope for fans of his lawyer character. Flashbacks, anyone?

“So if you watched this last episode of #HTAGWM, then you are aware that Asher…is dead…and also the mole. And yes, he really is dead,” posted McGorry, following that confirmation with three crying emojis.

While the identity of his killer was not revealed, the finale did make clear that Asher had cut a deal with the FBI, that he got knocked on the head by Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) but survived, only to be shown dead on the floor in the closing moments.

And, no, he wasn’t just unconscious, as McGorry (Orange is the New Black) makes clear in his post.

“I know that people may have a whole host of different reactions to this,” he writes, “and that it may be a lot to process. It’s been an incredible six seasons on the show, and I’m happy to say that you’ll see more of Asher in plenty of flashbacks when we are back from the mid-season hiatus.”

He continues: “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been, (and continue to be!) a part of this show and the progressive representations and politics that it has been pushing forward. I will definitely miss Asher being alive. He has always had a joy and lightness that has a beautiful quality, and to embody that light being extinguished as he faded into death…it definitely felt like a surreal moment. I’m grateful for the writers, for giving me lots of juicy storylines to tell this story the right way, and of course to all of the dedicated fans who have been supporting this show since the beginning. Your love means the world. And it is reciprocated. You can all come and sleepover at my house tonight and we can cuddle as you move through the grieving process. But I once I fall asleep, please don’t touch me. It disturbs my sleep and sleep is very important to me. Love you all very much, and this is certainly not goodbye!”