Matilda Lawler Joins ‘Station Eleven’ HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses) is set as a series regular in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic drama limited series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Lawler will play Young Kirsten, a child actor orphaned by the pandemic, whose idea of family is radically reshaped by the unlikely adults who end up caring for her.

Somerville also will serve as showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson will serve as co-EP. Paramount TV is the studio.

Lawler recently wrapped the title role of Flora in the Disney+ feature film Flora & Ulysses. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of Honor Carney in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play. Lawler is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CESD, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.