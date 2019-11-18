‘Marvel’s Runaways’ To End With Season 3 On Hulu

The upcoming third season of Marvel’s Runaways will be its last. The 10-episode third season of the Hulu series premieres Dec. 13.

Marvel’s Runaways fans should not be alarmed that the drama would end abruptly with no closure — the story is said to come to a natural ending point at the end of Season 3.

In Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. The kids go head-to-head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler, Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face. (watch a new trailer with the final season announcement above.)

Marvel’s Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Wesiman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Elizabeth Hurley.

The series is executive produced by series writers/showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, along with departing Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb and Quinton Peeples. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. It is based on the Marvel comics created by the award winning-team of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.

With Runways coming to an end, Marvel’s remaining portfolio at Hulu includes the upcoming live-action series Helstrom, co-produced by ABC Signature, as well as a suite of four connected animated series — Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel’s Howard the Duck — set to roll out in 2020, culminating in a special event, Marvel’s The Offenders.