‘Marvel’s Helstrom’: David Meunier To Recur In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Justified alum David Meunier is set for a recurring role in Marvel’s Helstrom, the forthcoming Hulu series based on the comic book.

Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.

Meunier will play Finn Miller, a part of a secret organization that handles work not for the faint of heart.

Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland), Raising Dion’s Ariana Guerra, Ballers’ Robert Wisdom, June Carryl and Alain Uy will also star in the live-action series.

Marvel’s Helstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb. The series is a co-production between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

Meunier is best known for his major recurring role as Johnny Crowder on FX’s Justified. He was cast as a series regular in Freeform drama pilot Breckman Rodeo and he recently recurred on The Blacklist and Mom. Previous credits include guest roles on Lucifer, Hawaii Five-O, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Alienist and a recurring on Arrow. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Justice & Ponder.