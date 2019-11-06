‘Marvel’s Helstrom’ Adds Daniel Cudmore; Shannon Chan-Kent Joins ‘Good Trouble’

X-Men alum Daniel Cudmore is venturing into the world of another Marvel property with Helstrom. He is set to recur on the forthcoming Hulu series based on the comic book.

Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. Cudmore will play Keith Spivey, a nurse at St. Teresa’s where Daimon and Ana’s mother, Victoria, has been institutionalized for the last 20 years.

In addition to the X-Men franchise, Cudmore also appeared in Twilight, another big-budget fan-driven franchise. He is repped by Red Management

Actress Shannon Chan-Kent is set to recur in Good Trouble in season 2B of the Freeform Fosters spinoff. The series is set to return next year.

Chan-Kent will play the role of Ruby, who is described as “a smart, savvy lesbian who scouts new talent for her television network’s diversity showcase.”

Season 2 of Good Trouble continues to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA’s hippest residence, The Coterie. This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew continue to navigate their early 20s as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.

Chan-Kent is currently recurring on Epix’s Get Shorty. She is repped by Red Management & LINK Entertainment.