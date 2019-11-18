Martin McDonagh’s Olivier-Winning ‘Hangmen’ Sets Date With Broadway

Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning comedy Hangmen is headed to Broadway. The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production will begin performances in February 2020 for a strictly limited twenty-week engagement through Saturday, July 18.

Previews begin at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Friday, February 28, 2020, with an opening night on Thursday, March 19.

Casting will be announced shortly.

Hangmen will be McDonagh’s seventh play to be produced on Broadway (including The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan and The Pillowman) and his return to the stage following his Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

The setting is England, 1965: What is Britain’s (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Related Story 'The Inheritance' Broadway Review: When Home Is Where So Very Many Hearts Were

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster’s production of McDonagh’s new comedy Hangmen made its sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere run at London’s Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Hangmen made its U.S. Premiere at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold out engagement through March 7, 2018, and won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

In addition to McDonagh and Dunster, the production’s team includes scenic and costumer designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Joshua Carr and sound designer Ian Dickinson.