Mark Wahlberg Joining Tom Holland In ‘Uncharted’

Mark Wahlberg is in final talks to star opposite Tom Holland in Sony Pictures’ Uncharted, the long-in-the-works film adaptation of the bestselling PlayStation action-adventure video game.

Deadline confirmed Wednesday that Holland officially is aboard to topline the movie, which moved forward in September when Travis Knight came on to direct. A production start is being eyed for next year.

The script from Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway centers on Nathan Drake (Holland) as a young man, as he grows into the treasure hunter. If his deal makes, Wahlberg would play Drake’s mentor Sully.

The film is the first feature production of Sony’s PlayStation Productions, which was set up on the lot last year by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. They will be executive producers. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions.

Knight, who directed the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings for his Laika animation studio, came aboard after the exit of Dan Trachtenberg.

The Uncharted video game series created by Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation has sold more than 41 million copies.

