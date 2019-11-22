Mark Ruffalo’s HBO Limited Series ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), John Procaccino (A Most Violent Year), Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed) and Michael Greyeyes (True Detective) have been cast in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, a six-episode limited drama series based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling book, from Mark Ruffalo, who stars in a dual role and executive produces, Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines) and FilmNation Entertainment.

Written, directed and executive produced by Cianfrance, I Know This Much Is True is a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, played by Ruffalo, in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

HBO

Franciosi will play young Dessa Constantine. Procaccino will portray Ray Birdsey, Dominick and Thomas’ stepfather. Huebel is Leo, Dominick’s best friend.Ettinger will play the young adult Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Greyeyes is Ralph Drinkwater, a former classmate from Dominick and Thomas’ youth whose life intersects once again with Dominick.

In addition to Ruffalo, they join previously announced cast Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

Ruffalo executive produces with Cianfrance, Ben Browning and Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, Wally Lamb, Gregg Fienberg, Anya Epstein and Lynette Howell Taylor. Jamie Patricof is co-executive producer.

Franciosi was most recently seen in Jennifer Kent’s psychological thriller The Nightingale, and will next be seen alongside Kathy Bates and Jake McLaughlin in Franka Potente’s Home.

Procaccino’s film and TV credits include A Most Violent Year, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, The Good Wife among others. He has starred on Broadway in productions including Our Mother’s Brief Affair, A Time To Kill and An Enemy of the People, to name a few.

Huebel is best known for his role as Dr. Owen Maestro on Adult Swim’s award-winning series, Childrens Hospital, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. He’ll be returning for Netflix’s upcoming 10-episode spinoff series, Medical Police, premiering January 2020.

Ettinger appeared opposite Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried in Paul Schrader’s Oscar-nominated feature First Reformed. On television, he is known for his role in the CBS All Access drama series, One Dollar, among other credits.

Greyeyes is currently in production on the independent film Wild Indian, a script that was developed by writer/director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. at the Sundance Screenwriting Lab. Greyeyes recently appeared in the critically acclaimed third season of HBO’s anthology crime drama True Detective, opposite Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, and will next be seen in the new Netflix Original series, V Wars, based on Jonathan Maberry’s bestselling book.

Franciosi is repped by WME in the U.S. and by United Agents and Lisa Richards Agency in the UK and Ireland. Procaccino is repped by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency. Huebel is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Ettinger is repped by Brookside Artists Management and Innovative Artists. Greyeyes is repped by TalentWorks, The Artist Representation Company and Mills Kaplan Entertainment.