Mark Hamill Calls “Build The Wall” Display At White House Halloween Event “Frightening Beyond Words”

During a Halloween party at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located across the street from the White House, children attending the party interacted with a display where they would “Build the Wall” with their own paper bricks. Outspoken Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to Twitter to express his feelings of disgust about this display.

“Children are born innocent. They can only be taught racism & hatred,” Hamill wrote. “What they learned at this #WH event is frightening beyond words. Remember when a #POTUS was a role-model for kids? We’re better than this. #HalloweenHorrorStory”

Yahoo News posted photos of the display which featured the words “Build the Wall”. Costumed children of executive branch staffers and VIPs wrote their names on paper cards to build this wall. The display was supposed to be part of the staff’s attempt at interactive and inspiring displays for the kids and was part of the event’s theme which was “When I grow up I want to be…” According to Yahoo, the wall also included the slogan “America First” which was because it was previously employed by the Ku Klux Klan.

Mike Pence was present for the party on the second floor of the building where his office is located but did not go to the first floor where the “Build the Wall” display was located.